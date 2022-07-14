78°
Deputies: Man dies after vomiting packages of 'suspected narcotics' while in patrol car

1 hour 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, July 14 2022 Jul 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 6:57 AM July 14, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

JEFFERSON PARISH - A man being taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died after he vomited up small packages of suspected narcotics while in transport, according to the sheriff's office. 

Officials said the deputy who was driving noticed the man was in some type of "medical distress," WWLTV wrote. The deputy reportedly called for EMS to meet them at the center.

It was then discovered the arrested man had vomited in the back of the patrol car and the vomit included "several bundles of suspected narcotics," officials said.

The arrested man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy and a toxicology report will be conducted.

