Deputies: Man booked in child porn bust sought out girls on social media, admitted to assaulting his dog

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a child porn investigation allegedly shared videos of a dog being sexually assaulted while messaging young girls on social media.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Travis Arseneault, 23, was arrested Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, a tip led deputies to discover Arseneault was sharing videos of child porn on Instagram and Snapchat and using the social media apps to solicit young girls. In some of the messages uncovered by investigators, Arseneault allegedly shared videos of a dog being sexually abused.

Arrest documents said Arseneault also sent unsolicited nude photos of himself to girls on the apps.

Arseneault was booked Thursday for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, sexual abuse of an animal and pornography involving juveniles.