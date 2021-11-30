71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for women who stole $1,300 worth of liquor from Walmart

1 hour 40 minutes ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 1:44 PM November 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a group of women who stole more than $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Walmart in Ascension Parish.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the thefts happened across two days, Oct. 24 and 25. Surveillance images showed at least what appeared to be three female suspects inside the Prairieville store.

The thieves stole roughly $1,300 in liquor and left the store in a silver four-door Acura sedan. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 621-8330.

