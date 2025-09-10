87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for two accused of stealing from Dollar General outside Ponchatoula

21 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 6:33 PM September 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for two people accused of stealing merchandise and laundry detergent from a Dollar General. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said two women went into the Dollar General along Highway 22 outside of Ponchatoula on Aug. 23 and stole a large amount of items. 

Deputies said one of them exited out the back and the other walked out the front door without paying for any of the merchandise. 

Anyone with information about the theft can call (985) 514-8181. 

