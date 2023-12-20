42°
Deputies looking for suspected burglar in Ascension Parish

5 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Ascension Parish.

The crimes were reported on Brennan Avenue, Highway 73, and Jefferson Crossing Avenue on September 29. It's unclear what items may have been stolen in the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

