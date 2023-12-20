42°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for suspected burglar in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Ascension Parish.
The crimes were reported on Brennan Avenue, Highway 73, and Jefferson Crossing Avenue on September 29. It's unclear what items may have been stolen in the crimes.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday
-
Baton Rouge DA trying to save fellow prosecutors from Taliban
-
St. Helena Parish Council on Aging hoping they have a place to...
-
Comite River Diversion Canal project still in the works, set to be...