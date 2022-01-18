66°
Deputies looking for person who robbed Dollar Tree at gunpoint

Tuesday, January 18 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON - Deputies are searching for a person who robbed a business at gunpoint in Livingston Parish.

The hold-up happened Jan. 14 at a Dollar Tree in Watson, according to the sheriff's office. Surveillance cameras showed the masked, hooded robber walking into the store and pulling out a handgun before demanding money from a cashier.

The person was seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored compact vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)686-2241.

