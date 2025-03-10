73°
Deputies looking for multiple people involved in theft from Berryland Campers

1 hour 26 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for at least three people involved in the theft of three mobile homes from Berryland Campers in Ponchatoula. 

The sheriff's office said that overnight on Feb. 28 three different trucks went onto business grounds and drove away with Brinkley 5th wheel mobile homes. 

Security video caught two white dually trucks and a dark red truck taking off with the campers. 

Anyone with information can call (985) 902-2088. 

