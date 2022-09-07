89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday

Wednesday, September 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable. 

Deputies believe the same people tried and failed to steal an ATM during another break-in that happened at the Bottle and Tap on Coursey Boulevard a short while earlier. 

The sheriff's office discovered yet another break-in carried about by those same suspect on Wednesday morning, this time at another Fast Stop on Perkins Road, where another ATM was stolen. 

Surveillance video from the crimes appeared to show three masked people in a dark-colored, newer model Chevrolet Silverado. 

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)389-5064.

