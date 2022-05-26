73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies: Juveniles facing hate crime charges after multiple armed robberies appearing to target Hispanic victims

2 hours 43 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, May 26 2022 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 8:30 PM May 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies made two arrests Wednesday of juveniles connected to several armed robberies on and around Gardere Lane throughout May.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed robbery and gunfire on the 8500 block of Rush Avenue. Victims on the scene reported three men had tried to rob them before firing at them, and at least two vehicles in the area had bullet holes in them.

Deputies found the three suspects nearby. One escaped, but the EBRSO was able to arrest a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. According to the sheriff's office, the two teenagers and the escaped suspect targeted Hispanic people in several armed robberies that took place throughout May.

Trending News

The teenagers were booked into juvenile detention with several charges, including seven counts of armed robbery and seven counts of hate crime.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days