Deputies investigating reported shooting in Prairieville

50 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, September 30 2022 Sep 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 2:57 PM September 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was shot and wounded in an Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon. 

The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

