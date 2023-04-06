82°
Deputies investigating reported shooting at Prairieville shopping center
PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was hurt in a reported shooting on Airline Highway in Prairieville Thursday morning.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was injured in the shooting on Airline Highway near Highway 42 around 8:40 a.m.. Sources said the shooting happened near a small shopping center with several restaurants, and Pictures showed Sheriff Bobby Webre was on the scene.
Deputies have not released information regarding a suspect or a motive, but did say the shooter was taken into custody.
