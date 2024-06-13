91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Verdunville early Thursday morning; victim identified

By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTERVILLE - A man was left dead following a fatal shooting in the Verdunville area early Thursday. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home in Verdunville in Centerville just east of Franklin. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man shot inside the residence. 

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Keith Robinson Sr.

A suspect has been identified and questioned, and at this time, no charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

