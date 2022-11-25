Deputies investigating double shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete

GROSSE TETE - Two people were hurt in a late-night shooting at the Tiger Truck Stop in Iberville Parish on Thanksgiving.

Shots were reportedly fired outside the gas station around 10 p.m.

Two people were hit, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. One of the victims was said to be in serious condition.

No information on a possible suspect was immediately available.

This is a developing story.