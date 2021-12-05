73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Florida Boulevard

6 hours 41 seconds ago Sunday, December 05 2021 Dec 5, 2021 December 05, 2021 10:52 AM December 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday.

Officials say 32-year-old Jezmine Battie was found dead in a grassy area at 17401 Florida Boulevard. Battie suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days