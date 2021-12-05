Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday.

Officials say 32-year-old Jezmine Battie was found dead in a grassy area at 17401 Florida Boulevard. Battie suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story.