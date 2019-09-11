Deputies in Ascension Parish get more bears to comfort children in distress

Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more Barran's Bears are "ready to be deployed for action" in the parish.

Since the program was brought to the sheriff's office, over 1,500 bears have been given to children in times of crisis.

"The success of this program can only be measured by the smiles that are given when a child gets to hold, hug and name their own bear," the department said.

The teddy bears are given out during incidents of domestic violence, vehicle accidents, medical complaints, and other situations. Authorities say the bears let the children in the parish know that “we care, and we will be there for them whenever they need it.”