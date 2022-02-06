Deputies identify suspect at large in attack on Ochsner ICU nurse

Quincy Quinn

JEFFERSON PARISH - Deputies have identified the suspect responsible for the attack of an ICU nurse last Friday.

WWL-TV reports the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 48-year-old Quincy Quinn. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of battery of a healthcare worker.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $12,500 reward for any information that leads to a conviction. The sum includes a $10,000 donation from Ochsner Health.

Anyone who can help locate the attacker is urged to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-364-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

Officials say the attack happened the morning of Jan. 28 when Quinn was visiting a patient in the ICU at the Ochsner Medical Center in Gretna.

Quinn allegedly attacked a traveling nurse from Houston that was on duty in the unit, according to deputies. The nurse was found injured and unconscious.

Witnesses told investigators family members were arguing in the ICU after a relative died, and Quinn proceeded to strike and knock out the nurse. The suspect fled the hospital before security arrived, deputies said.

Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas called the attack "unacceptable" and vowed to press charges against the attacker to the full extent of the law.

Warner Thomas's full statement reads:

“The morning of January 28, a nurse working in our ICU at Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus was attacked by a member of a patient’s family. Ochsner security and local law enforcement responded immediately.

There is nothing more important to us than the safety and security of our employees and our patients. Workplace violence in any form – physical, verbal, non-verbal or emotional – is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this behavior.

Workplace violence against healthcare workers has been escalating throughout the pandemic and has reached a point that legislation needs to be considered to make this violence a felony. This consideration under review by a Louisiana task force comes as U.S. hospitals grapple with an increase in disruptive or violent incidents in hospitals — many involving hostile visitors – adding further stress to the healthcare workplace.

We are working with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on a thorough investigation. We will press charges against the assailant to the full extent of the law. Any questions on the investigation or suspect should be directed to JPSO.