Ochsner ICU nurse violently attacked by patient's family; deputies searching for suspect

Photo: WWL-TV

JEFFERSON PARISH - An Ochsner Medical Center ICU nurse was violently attacked by a patient's family member.

President & CEO of Ochsner Health Warner Thomas told WWL-TV that the nurse was attacked while on duty Friday morning at the hospital's West Bank campus in Gretna.

Thomas said the hospital is working with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office to find and arrest the attacker.

Officials report the nurse is recovering after the incident and is expected to be okay.

Thomas said in a statement:

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and security of our employees and our patients. Workplace violence in any form – physical, verbal, non-verbal or emotional – is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this behavior.

Workplace violence against healthcare workers has been escalating throughout the pandemic and has reached a point that legislation needs to be considered to make this violence a felony. This consideration under review by a Louisiana task force comes as U.S. hospitals grapple with an increase in disruptive or violent incidents in hospitals — many involving hostile visitors – adding further stress to the healthcare workplace."

More security guards and police patrols have been added across the hospital. Counseling services and other forms of support are also being provided for employees after the incident, according to hospital officials.