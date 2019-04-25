72°
Deputies help 6-year-old boy celebrate birthday

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Two deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office recently helped a young boy celebrate his birthday.

According to a post on social media the 6-year-old boy, only identified as Noah, had a police-themed party this weekend. Sergeant Chasity Thomas and Deputy Louis Frazier stopped by for a special visit, according to the department.

