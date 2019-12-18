36°
Deputies find missing man with dementia
UPDATE: Cleveland Daignrepont was safely found and in good health, Tuesday evening.
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for an elderly man who left his home Tuesday morning and has not been heard from since.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Cleveland Daigrepont, 78, suffers from dementia. He was last seen leaving his home in Prairieville Monday morning in a Chevrolet Silverado with the Louisiana license plate 'C529524'.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cleveland Daigrepont is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
