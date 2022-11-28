61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies find man with dementia who went missing Sunday

4 hours 29 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, November 28 2022 Nov 28, 2022 November 28, 2022 3:02 PM November 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Deputies found Pearson safe Monday afternoon. 

-----

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man with dementia who went missing over the holiday weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Paul Pearson, 54, was last seen Sunday afternoon, walking south down Bluebonnet Boulevard toward I-10. 

Authorities said he is 6'06" and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last wearing a black coat, brown dress shirt, grey slacks and brown dress shoes. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days