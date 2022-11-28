61°
Deputies find man with dementia who went missing Sunday
UPDATE: Deputies found Pearson safe Monday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man with dementia who went missing over the holiday weekend.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Paul Pearson, 54, was last seen Sunday afternoon, walking south down Bluebonnet Boulevard toward I-10.
Authorities said he is 6'06" and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last wearing a black coat, brown dress shirt, grey slacks and brown dress shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
