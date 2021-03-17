Deputies bust capital area drug ring, raid warehouses loaded with marijuana

78°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies uncovered a ring of illegal marijuana growers across two parishes Wednesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it raided multiple warehouses in the area, finding grow set-ups inside.

Deputies said one of the operations was run out of a property on Fellsway Drive off Monterrey Boulevard. Video from that warehouse showed a massive number of marijuana plants under rows of heat lamps. 

The illegal growers also operated out of Livingston Parish, officials said.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the bust was a joint operation involving the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police. 

