Deputies asking for witness video from Port Allen killing

PORT ALLEN - Sheriff's deputies are looking for video that allegedly shows the moments leading to a deadly double-shooting in West Baton Rouge over the holiday weekend.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Thursday it was seeking out cell phone video of the shooting, which left one person dead and another hurt Sunday. The alleged gunman turned himself over the weekend, but police are still looking to determine exactly how the confrontation unfolded.

Anyone with video from the killing is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)382-5200.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Pierson, turned himself in Monday and was booked on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.