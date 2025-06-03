Deputies arrest more than a dozen suspected gang members in drug raids across the parish

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested nearly a dozen suspected gang members Monday in a series of drug raids across the parish involving what Sheriff Sid Gautreaux called "a small but dangerous criminal element causing disproportionate harm."

The people, arrested mostly on gun, gang and drug trafficking charges, include some connected to killings and non-fatal shootings, Gautreaux said.

They are suspected members of the street gang the Vultures, authorities said.

One wanted person escaped a raid, leading to a huge influx of law enforcement, including a helicopter that circled the area near O'Neal Lane and Old Hammond Highway for part of the day Monday.

Investigators are still searching for Reco Andrews, 47, on drug and gang charges.

The operation yielded more than 34 pounds of marijuana, more than $44,000 in cash, 15 guns and a "switch" that makes a gun fully automatic. In addition, investigators found a variety of pills, including tramadol, amphetamines and lorazepam.

At least 10 local, state and federal agencies worked together on the investigation and the raids, including the Louisiana National Guard and Homeland Security Investigations, which both provided air support for the searches.

The investigation went on for two months and included searches of 13 properties.

Deputies say they conducted hundreds of hours of surveillance and determined the Vultures were part of a large-scale marijuana ring.

During the investigation, some of the arrestees were involved in a police chase in Texas, during which they allegedly threw a modified pistol out of their car.

In addition to the people arrested Monday, two people already in jail on other charges were arrested.

Gervea Ferguson was already in Parish Prison, having been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the 2024 killing of Jonathan Williams. Ferguson, 27, is accused of conspiracy to distribute drugs in the current investigation.

Keymond Sandford, 25, is being held in jail in West Baton Rouge Parish on felony warrants from Texas.

Gautreaux said he hoped the courts would examine the cases closely.

"Now, we are asking our judicial partners to closely consider the serious criminal histories and violent behavior of these individuals. We hope the judicial process will reflect the threat they pose and ensure they are no longer able to harm our community," he said.

The people arrested Monday were:

Broderick Butler, 25

Cornell Brown, 24

Delton Joseph, 25

Xavier Lewis, 28

Chandris Ferguson, 45

Larry Hardesty, 23

Valmie Brown, 59

Arionne Tackno, 23

Delvin Andrews, 23

Jamaya Edwards, 19

Keondre Young, 22

