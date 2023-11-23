45°
Deputies arrest man after White Castle shooting that left one dead
WHITE CASTLE - Deputies arrested a man after a shooting that left one person dead in White Castle Tuesday.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and the White Castle Police Department were called to Maggio Street on reports of shots being fired in the area around noon Tuesday. When law enforcement arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died.
Officials arrested 22-year-old Daniel Knowles sometime after the shooting. He was booked for manslaughter and obstruction of justice, though it was not clear why he was not booked for murder.
Deputies did not specify a motive for the shooting.
