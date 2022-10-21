82°
Deputies arrest man after vicious beating resulting from minor car accident left victim in hospital

1 day 2 hours 54 minutes ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 11:56 AM October 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly beating another man and leaving him in the road after a minor car accident Sunday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road. 

Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying to talk to Bryan Cage, 37. The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries but has since been released.

Cage surrendered himself to the sheriff's office four days later. Deputies did not immediately release his charges and said this is an ongoing investigation.

