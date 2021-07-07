81°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man accused of killing bicyclist in Denham Springs hit and run
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested Tuesday, nearly two months after he allegedly killed a bicyclist.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Gerald was booked on charges of a felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license. The sheriff's office said Gerald turned himself in.
Deputies found bicyclist Jacob Chalker, 21, on the side of Buddy Ellis Road around 7 a.m. May 10. The sheriff's office believes the crash likely happened sometime after midnight as Chalker was leaving work.
Trending News
Authorities said he was hit by a vehicle, but no one called for help.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials searching Mall of Louisiana for escaped 12-foot python
-
Officials searching Mall of Louisiana for escaped 12-foot python
-
No relay: Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
-
Local nurse explains the importance of hospice care
-
Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards placing himself in hospice care