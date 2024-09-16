Deputies arrest man accused of identity theft, stealing lawnmowers from Hammond store

HAMMOND — A man accused of using fake IDs to buy lawnmowers from a Hammond business in August turned himself over to authorities on Monday, deputies said.

Tyrese Livers, 22, was wanted on multiple felonies, including identity theft, forgery, bank fraud, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy, at Star Equipment, a farm equipment supplier in Hammond.

On Aug. 21, Livers is believed to have used a counterfeit identification card and stolen personal information to fraudulently complete a credit application to buy two zero-turn lawnmowers from Star. Deputies said Livers attempted this same scheme at least once more.

In June, Star reported three riding mowers stolen from their Hammond store.