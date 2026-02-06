55°
WBRSO: Deputy fired and arrested for allegedly having sex with juvenile
PORT ALLEN — A WBRSO deputy was fired and arrested this week after deputies learned he allegedly had sex with a juvenile, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Nicholas Paul, 22, has been employed with WBRSO since December 2024. Investigators said Paul allegedly had sex with a minor on multiple occasions.
Paul was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on four counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
