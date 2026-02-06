Latest Weather Blog
School Board takes first step to build high school in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board's Committee of the Whole took the first step Thursday in the process of building a new school in southeast part of the parish in St. George.
The item the committee reviewed was regarding whether to authorize the superintendent and staff to explore hiring an architectural design firm for a new high school at South Reitz Avenue and Reiger Road. The project has an overall budget of $45 million.
The school would be located inside the city limits of St. George. State voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in May to create a separate school district for the newly-formed city.
If passed, the parish will be inviting architectural design consultants to submit pricing and terms to build the school.
More information is available here.
Trending News
The item is expected to go in front of the full school board later this month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge businesses prepare for Mardi Gras revenue boost
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads officials silent on recent police department controversies
-
Ponchatoula woman arrested for allegedly stealing $168,000 in Medicaid benefits
-
Southern University plans to open the JagFresh Farmers Market this spring
-
Barbie Truck Tour making stop at Mall of Louisiana on Saturday
Sports Video
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early