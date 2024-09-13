89°
Hammond man accused of identity theft, theft of lawnmowers wanted by deputies

By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of using fake IDs to buy lawnmowers from a Hammond business in August.

Tyrese Livers, 22, is wanted on multiple felonies, including identity theft, forgery, bank fraud, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy, at Star Equipment, a farm equipment supplier in Hammond.

On Aug. 21, Livers is believed to have used a counterfeit identification card and stolen personal information to fraudulently complete a credit application to buy two zero-turn lawnmowers from Star. Deputies said it is thought Livers attempted this same scheme at least once more.

Livers is described as a Black man standing approximately 5'9" with a slender build and short hair. He is known to frequent the Hammond and Ponchatoula areas, deputies said.

In June, Star reported three riding mowers stolen from their Hammond store.

