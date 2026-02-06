Ascension and Iberville teachers learn about carbon capture at LSU

BATON ROUGE — Teachers from Ascension and Iberville parishes gathered at the LSU Petroleum Engineering Research, Technology and Training Laboratory on Friday to implement the Tapia Carbon Project.

The Tapia Carbon Project is a classroom program that focuses on how humans impact the environment through carbon capture and storage.

During the training, educators built model carbon reservoirs using everyday materials like pasta, Play-Doh and vegetables. Their 8th-grade students will complete similar activities this spring.