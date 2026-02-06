59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension and Iberville teachers learn about carbon capture at LSU

2 hours 36 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, February 06 2026 Feb 6, 2026 February 06, 2026 6:35 PM February 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Teachers from Ascension and Iberville parishes gathered at the LSU Petroleum Engineering Research, Technology and Training Laboratory on Friday to implement the Tapia Carbon Project.

The Tapia Carbon Project is a classroom program that focuses on how humans impact the environment through carbon capture and storage. 

Trending News

During the training, educators built model carbon reservoirs using everyday materials like pasta, Play-Doh and vegetables. Their 8th-grade students will complete similar activities this spring. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days