Deputies arrest Gonzales man for allegedly firing multiple rounds at several people

Rodney Butler Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

GONZALES - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man following a shooting incident in Sorrento, Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Railroad Street and Braud Road shortly after 4 p.m., where they learned that 29-year-old Rodney Butler had fired a gun at several people while they were in their vehicles.

The vehicles sustained damage, but no one was injured.

Deputies say shortly after the incident, Butler turned himself in and admitted to shooting several rounds.

As investigators continued to question Butler, they discovered that he was reacting to being threatened by one of the individuals he'd attempted to shoot.

Butler told authorities this person made the threats a week ago, and that they included doing harm to Butler's mother.

Regardless of the reason for his reaction, Butler was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapons, and aggravated damage to property.

He was booked on Tuesday, March 3 at the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.