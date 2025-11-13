Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest convicted felon accused of dealing fentanyl, cocaine in capital region
BATON ROUGE — Deputies in multiple parishes have arrested a man accused of dealing fentanyl and cocaine across the capital region.
Rodney Davis, 28, was arrested Wednesday after deputies raided addresses along Skysail Avenue in Baton Rouge, La. 16 North in Denham Springs, Madrid Avenue in St. Gabriel and South 12th Street in Port Allen.
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies seized nearly 25 grams of marijuana and a narcotic pipe from the Skysail home, while Livingston deputies seized 4.36 ounces of fentanyl/cocaine compound, a blender with fentanyl residue and packaging materials for drugs.
Davis, a member of the "Muscle Gang" known by the street name Nunu, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various drug charges.
Davis was previously convicted on drug charges in 2017, domestic abuse battery in 2024 and possession of firearms by a convicted felon in 2025. He was out on bond for a September arrest at the time of Wednesday's raids. Davis is also on probation until February 2028.
He is being held by Livingston deputies on a $126,000 bond.
