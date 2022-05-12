72°
Deputies arrest alleged Amazon package thief in Ascension Parish

3 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, December 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies were able to track down a holiday thief who allegedly stole multiple Amazon deliveries.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Verenize Alvarez of Darrow was arrested after a reported theft on Pascal Drive in Prairieville Monday.

Deputies said they used surveillance video from the victim's home to identify Alvarez's vehicle and found her at her own residence. Alvarez admitted to stealing multiple packages, but she had apparently tossed them out to where they were no longer recoverable.

Alvarez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of criminal trespassing and theft.

