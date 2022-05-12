72°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest alleged Amazon package thief in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies were able to track down a holiday thief who allegedly stole multiple Amazon deliveries.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Verenize Alvarez of Darrow was arrested after a reported theft on Pascal Drive in Prairieville Monday.
Deputies said they used surveillance video from the victim's home to identify Alvarez's vehicle and found her at her own residence. Alvarez admitted to stealing multiple packages, but she had apparently tossed them out to where they were no longer recoverable.
Trending News
Alvarez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of criminal trespassing and theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge taxpayers to pay another half million for sewage settlements
-
Collapsed concrete concerns, subject of man's complaints for decade
-
Dutchtown baseball holds special graduation for tourney bound team
-
Police: Man shot during dating app meet-up, went to nearby club for...
-
Judge expected to make ruling in St. George trial this month