Deputies accuse man of second attack against prostitute

BATON ROUGE - Deputies accused an East Baton Rouge Parish man this week of attacking at prostitute, arresting him about an hour after he bonded out of prison on similar charges.

Sheriff's deputies booked 22-year-old Willie Hill on charges of armed robbery and second degree aggravated battery Wednesday. He still faces charges of rape and robbery from an incident back in November.

Detectives said they were contacted on Dec. 8 by a woman at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center who was being treated for a broken left hand. The victim told investigators she encountered Hill after she was contacted by him through her Baton Rouge Backpage ad. She told detectives that she agreed to meet the suspect at a house on N. Engleswood Street in order to exchange sex for money.

The victim went on to tell investigators that when she arrived at the home, she found it was vacant. She then said a man walked up from behind a nearby storage shed armed with a handgun and flashlight. The arrest report says the man demanded money, and hit her in the hand as she begged for mercy.

Detectives said Hill then fired two rounds into the air from his gun before jumping a fence and running north through some backyards. The victim said the suspect was a black man, but couldn’t identify him.

Detectives noted that they investigated a similar incident at the same vacant home on Nov. 16. In that case, investigators said the victim was also contacted through her Baton Rouge Backpage ad from the same phone number. The victim of that crime was able to identify Hill from a lineup, according to deputies.

Hill was arrested for the rape and robbery from the November incident, and was booked into the EBR Parish Prison. He bonded out of the parish prison on Wednesday at 10:35 p.m. and was arrested again at his residence at 11:57 p.m. Deputies said they located a handgun and ammunition that matched a spent shell casing found at the scene.