Deputies: 8-year-old brought loaded gun to elementary school

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies were called to an elementary school after a loaded handgun was found in an 8-year-old student's backpack. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the gun was found shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Park Elementary. The department said it's believed the child took the gun from a relative without their knowledge. 

The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted about the incident. 

