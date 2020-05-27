84°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: 3 dead, 1 hurt after reported murder-suicide in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG - Authorities are responding to a reported murder-suicide involving four people in St. Helena Parish Wednesday.
The shooting was reported on Self Road off LA 449 before 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon. Sources say first responders were called to the scene for what appeared to be a murder-suicide.
The sheriff's office says four people were shot, and three of them are dead.
Airmed was called to the address, but there is no word on the fourth victim's condition.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH LIVE: NASA/SPACEX Lanuch
-
Ascension Parish High School Graduation Ceremonies
-
Ascension Parish pumps operating in time for upcoming rain
-
Former NASA engineer - now a Southern University professor - eagerly awaits...
-
Sheriff cracking down on late-night Tannerite explosions disturbing La. neighborhood
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...