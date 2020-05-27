84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies: 3 dead, 1 hurt after reported murder-suicide in St. Helena Parish

2 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 May 27, 2020 2:53 PM May 27, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - Authorities are responding to a reported murder-suicide involving four people in St. Helena Parish Wednesday.

The shooting was reported on Self Road off LA 449 before 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon. Sources say first responders were called to the scene for what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office says four people were shot, and three of them are dead.

Airmed was called to the address, but there is no word on the fourth victim's condition.

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days