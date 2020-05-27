Deputies: 3 dead, 1 hurt after reported murder-suicide in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG - Authorities are responding to a reported murder-suicide involving four people in St. Helena Parish Wednesday.

The shooting was reported on Self Road off LA 449 before 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon. Sources say first responders were called to the scene for what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office says four people were shot, and three of them are dead.

Airmed was called to the address, but there is no word on the fourth victim's condition.

This is a developing story.