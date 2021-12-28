75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denver area shooting spree kills five, injures one officer

2 hours 44 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, December 28 2021 Dec 28, 2021 December 28, 2021 6:48 AM December 28, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Officials say five people were killed and at least two injured in a series of shootings Monday night in the Denver, Colorado area; one of the injured is a police officer.

According to CNN, the suspected shooter is one of the five killed in the incident. At this time, the suspect's motive remain unclear. 

"There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the city and county of Denver," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said late Monday at a news conference.

The shooting spree unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway.

This was followed by reports of deadly gunfire near 12th Avenue and Williams Street in Denver, where officials say one man was killed.

Both of the fatal shootings were reported about an hour before an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a Lakewood police officer left the officer wounded.

Trending News

After the second incident, Denver Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, exchanging gunfire. 
"We believe the individual, after disabling the police car, fled into Lakewood," Pazen said, about eight miles west of downtown Denver.
Police were then informed about a shooting at a business, just before 6 p.m., Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero said during a news conference.
One person was pronounced dead at that scene, he said.
Lakewood Police found the suspect's car, and as they approached, the driver began shooting and police returned fire.
Romero went on to explain that the suspect then ran to a nearby shopping area and threatened another business before taking cover at a Hyatt Place hotel.
At the hotel, the suspect allegedly shot and injured a clerk.
"That person was taken to the hospital; we do not know the extent of the injuries there or exactly how that person is doing," Romero said.
After this shooting, the suspect fled again, and when confronted by a Lakewood Police officer, shot and struck the officer, who is undergoing surgery.
    During the final exchange of gunfire, the suspect was killed.
    The incident remains under investigation at this time. 

    Report a Typo

    More News

    Desktop News

    Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
    Radar
    7 Days