Denham Springs voters approve parks tax renewal; plan was rejected last December

DENHAM SPRINGS — Ten months after rejecting a tax renewal for the Denham Springs park system, voters in the western side of Livingston Parish returned to the polls Saturday.

This time, they approved the proposal to raise about $4.25 million annually for the next 10 years. With 26 of 27 precincts reporting, voters approved it in a 62% to 38% decision.

When it was considered last December, the 15-mill renewal was on the ballot with four proposed constitutional amendments and a local proposal to let the parish council hire its own lawyer rather than depend on the parish attorney. This time around, it was on the ballot by itself.

Supporters noted that residents are already paying to fund the park system; opponents said the park system is also benefiting from recent increases in property values.

The assessor's office says the current tax will fund the system, known as PARDS, through the end of 2026.