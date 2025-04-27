78°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs teenager riding bike along Lockhart Road killed in crash Sunday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 13-year-old from Denham Springs died early Sunday morning after he was hit while bicycling along Lockhart Road.
State Police said teenager Matthew Temple was riding his Huffy bicycle down Lockhart near Magnolia Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. when a Dodge Dart hit the bike from behind.
Temple was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Troopers say the driver was uninjured and routine toxicology samples were taken.
Trending News
The crash is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
9 people killed when a vehicle plows into a Filipino street festival...
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them