Denham Springs Police issue reminder to owners of unclaimed property

3 hours 59 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 December 15, 2021 7:01 AM December 15, 2021 in News
Source: Denham Springs Police Department
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department says it's in possession of a significant amount of unclaimed items that owners need to pick up. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the items have been in their possession for over a year. 

Police say, "In accordance with state and local law, we now call upon owners to present themselves and prove ownership to claim property. The Denham Springs Police Department will dispose of any property remaining after a period of 14 days from the first published notice."

Click here to view a list of the unclaimed items. 

