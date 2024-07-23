Denham Springs man suspected of vehicle thefts arrested after attempting to flee from police

ALBANY — A suspected Denham Springs vehicle burglar was arrested Tuesday after fleeing from police, Livingston Parish deputies said.

Lewis Lemon, 34, was arrested and processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on burglary charges. Deputies said Lemon was also arrested on other charges but did not specify, stating that the investigation is still ongoing.

Deputies were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to the Acadian Trace Subdivision off of James Chapel North Road in Albany about multiple thefts and vehicle burglaries. During their investigation, deputies located surveillance footage of a man believed to be responsible for the thefts. Deputies also found a gas gas-powered bike hidden near some bushes in the back of the subdivision.

Deputies said they set up surveillance in the area and spotted the suspect as he was trying to flee the area on foot. He was eventually surrounded by Livingston Parish deputies and officers from the Albany and Springfield police departments. He was later apprehended by police dogs after hiding under a log pile, deputies added.