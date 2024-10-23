85°
Denham Springs man pleads guilty in federal court to distributing child porn
BATON ROUGE — A Denham Springs man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to distributing child pornography.
Barry Paul Vining, 56, pleaded guilty to uploading two images of child porn to an online file-sharing service in November 2022. Vining also had multiple pictures and videos of child pornography in his possession during the time he was distributing the illicit materials.
“Our office will remain steadfast in the prosecution of the horrific crime of child pornography, a crime that preys on the most vulnerable, our youth," U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe said, thanking the Project Safe Childhood Initiative for assisting in Vining's conviction.
