Denham Springs festival canceled, will not be rescheduled

2 hours 15 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 March 27, 2020 5:00 PM March 27, 2020 in News
Source: The Livingston Parish News
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: The Advocate

DENHAM SPRINGS - According to The Livingston Parish News, Spring Fest will be canceled.

Spring Fest is a large annual shopping festival held in the Denham Springs Antique Village.

Festival Organizer, Al Bye, says the festival has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 25, Spring Fest will not be rescheduled, Bye said.

“We can’t postpone because the vendors have already booked themselves throughout the summer,” Bye told The Livingston Parish News. “We’ll lose a lot of vendors if we try to set a new date.”

