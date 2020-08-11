Denham Springs City Prosecutor quits following WBRZ report

DENHAM SPRINGS- City Prosecutor Blayne Honeycutt tendered his resignation recently, a couple of months after the WBRZ Investigative Unit raised questions about the way he handled a DWI for a lawyer friend of his.



Honeycutt received a $2,500 campaign contribution from Alton Shelby Easterly when he unsuccessfully ran for City Judge last year. Last year, Easterly was captured on Denham Springs body camera footage when he failed a sobriety test, failed a breath test, and admitted to drinking.



Despite that evidence, when the case went through the court system, Honeycutt refused the charges and Easterly's DWI was tossed out.



Those in the legal community immediately said it reeked of a political favor and did not seem fair. Today, Honeycutt did not return our phone calls seeking a comment about his resignation.



However, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said he had a meeting with Honeycutt following the WBRZ Investigative Unit report.



"He knows that I had been looking into the situation that occurred," Mayor Gerard Landry said. "We had a discussion that day and he tendered his resignation."



Since the WBRZ story, Honeycutt has not reported back to work at City Court. Ironically, an attorney who works out of Honeycutt and his partner's law office, Wanda Edwards has been appointed as Honeycutt's interim replacement.

