Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs City Prosecutor quits following WBRZ report
DENHAM SPRINGS- City Prosecutor Blayne Honeycutt tendered his resignation recently, a couple of months after the WBRZ Investigative Unit raised questions about the way he handled a DWI for a lawyer friend of his.
Honeycutt received a $2,500 campaign contribution from Alton Shelby Easterly when he unsuccessfully ran for City Judge last year. Last year, Easterly was captured on Denham Springs body camera footage when he failed a sobriety test, failed a breath test, and admitted to drinking.
Despite that evidence, when the case went through the court system, Honeycutt refused the charges and Easterly's DWI was tossed out.
Those in the legal community immediately said it reeked of a political favor and did not seem fair. Today, Honeycutt did not return our phone calls seeking a comment about his resignation.
However, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said he had a meeting with Honeycutt following the WBRZ Investigative Unit report.
"He knows that I had been looking into the situation that occurred," Mayor Gerard Landry said. "We had a discussion that day and he tendered his resignation."
Since the WBRZ story, Honeycutt has not reported back to work at City Court. Ironically, an attorney who works out of Honeycutt and his partner's law office, Wanda Edwards has been appointed as Honeycutt's interim replacement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
-
Denham Springs restaurant defying mask mandate served shut-down order Monday
-
Boy Scouts to be heavily affected by no football season
-
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring