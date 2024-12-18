76°
Denham Springs captures the Christmas Spirit with its town decorations
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish has its own Christmas Village in downtown Denham Springs at the train station plaza.
The Christmas Village will host a concert put on by Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 6 p.m.. It is a free concert, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair.
Come by to enjoy food, fun, and good music.
