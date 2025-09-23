Denham Springs business that allegedly held church service after hours has liquor license renewed

DENHAM SPRINGS - After the Denham Springs City Council denied the renewal of a business' liquor license because it allegedly holds church services in the same building, the council changed course and renewed the business' license.

Mustard Seed Creamery was initially denied the renewal in August, with the council citing a Louisiana law that prohibits alcohol sales within 300 feet of a building that is used exclusively as a church. In response, the church stopped meeting at the Mustard Seed Creamery.

After a meeting Monday night, the council voted 4-2 in favor of reinstating the business' liquor license.

"When you applied for the license the first time, you met all the criteria," a Denham Springs councilmember said when asked if the business could still run church services. "At the end of the year, you did not meet all the criteria, which is why your license was not renewed. You meet the criteria today."