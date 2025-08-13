Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs council denies liquor license renewal for business that allegedly holds church services
DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs City Council members are denying a liquor license renewal for a business because it allegedly holds church services in the same building.
Council members denied Mustard Seed Creamery the renewal, citing a Louisiana law that prohibits alcohol sales within 300 feet of a building that is used exclusively as a church.
Owner Tim Levert said that on Sunday Mornings, Mustard Seed is used as a place of worship after business hours. However, the primary function of the space is as a restaurant, Levert said.
While council members struggled to agree on a decision, a motion was made to let Levert renew the license if he moves his study group to a different location. This motion was ultimately rejected.
Levert says the removal of the liquor license is hurting his business.
"We sell hardly any food because people want to have a glass of wine when they go to dinner," he said.
Levert did not say what he planned to do next.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Killian's Tuesday night board meeting covers slew of issues including water, police...
-
Denham Springs council denies liquor license renewal for business that allegedly holds...
-
Total of 20 Louisianians infected, four dead from flesh-eating bacteria in 2025;...
-
Man allegedly set fire to Baton Rouge home with four children inside;...
-
Wednesday marks ninth anniversary of the start of the Great Flood of...