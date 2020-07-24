Denham Springs business frequently floods, city looking into the problem

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Denham Springs business owner is tired of his building flooding after any typical heavy Louisiana rainstorm.

Brock Sanders owns A-1 Southern Ironworks. The company specializes in iron fences, gates, stair railing, and balconies.

"We're an iron shop so any kind of iron that may be on the floor we have to get it sand-blasted...so it's a mess," said Sanders.

His shop sits low and is perched on the corner of a busy intersection: Pete's Highway and Florida Boulevard.

"Every time we get a heavy rain, the road floods and then the cars pass, and it just pushes the water right into my shop," said Sanders.

Mayor Gerard Landry of Denham Springs understands residents concerns of flooding again, especially after the August 2016 flood. Landry says the city has been working on cleaning out ditches and culverts since then, but sometimes a significant amount of rainfall just causes flooding.

"I think that we probably need to try and upsize some of those culverts that are under the driveways and we're definitely going to take a good look at that," said Landry.

City officials say they're coming up with a plan with the state to take care of the drainage.