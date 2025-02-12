Denham Springs and Catholic boys soccer teams to meet in state semifinals

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High School and Denham Springs boys soccer teams both won state quarterfinal games on Tuesday night.

Catholic 5, West Monroe 0

Denham Springs 3, Mandeville 0

Denham Springs, the No. 1 seed in Division I, will host Catholic in a state semifinal later this week.

OTHER SCORES

Division IV Boys

Northlake Christian 3, Episcopal 2

Division III Girls

University High 1, Vandebilt Catholic 0